Gov. McMaster declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a public health emergency Monday on opioid-overdose deaths. He also signed an executive order limiting initial post-hospital prescriptions for those receiving state benefits on receiving addictive opioid prescription drugs.

Under the order, individuals covered by Medicaid or the state health plan can receive a five-day prescription of medication, but must go back to a doctor for more. “Some people walk out of the hospital with 60 or 90 pills in one prescription, and they don’t need that many,” McMaster said Monday at a press conference announcing the plan at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division headquarters .

McMaster was joined by legislators, law enforcement department heads and state agency chiefs. The governor said opioid-related overdoses in South Carolina jumped 22 percent the past two years, from 504 in 2014 to 616 reported in 2016.

Last year, opioids were responsible for more deaths in South Carolina than drunk driving (331 deaths) or homicides (366), McMaster said.

The governor also announced Monday his office will create an Opioid Emergency Response Team. “There’s a silent hurricane going and it’s getting worse,” the governor said.

The group will meet every month for six months. It is made up of state and federal agencies and health care providers. The declaration expands on existing joint efforts, between agencies, makes them official and has no end date, McMaster said.