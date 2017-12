Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. McMaster limits addictive prescriptions that Medicaid patients can bring home from hospital amid opioid “crisis”

— Leaders of cities and towns across SC ask for help from state on antidote supply

— Arizona man pleads guilty to selling venomous desert reptiles in the Upstate

— Environmental groups say a new deal will prevent a development along a popular mountain for hiking in Pickens County