Greenville company expressing interest in state-owned Santee Cooper

A Greenville-based company is looking to buy state-owned power utility Santee Cooper.

According to The Post and Courier, Greenville-based Pacolet Milliken is considering a bid to acquire the utility, which some state lawmakers want to sell to pay off its debt following the ill-fated nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

Pacolet Milliken is a spinoff of textile and chemical Milliken & Company that was approached by the D.C.-based power firm Twenty First Century Utilities about potentially joining forces to buy Santee Cooper.. However, the newspaper reports its interest is still in the very early stages.

The power company is deep in debt after abandoning a $9 billion nuclear reactor expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County with partner South Carolina Electric and Gas. The two companies decided in late July to abandon the project after determining continuing work was unfeasible with the bankruptcy of its lead contractor Westinghouse.