Greenville Salvation Army donations 60 percent lower than last year

With five days to go in its annual Red Kettle fund drive, the Greenville branch of the Salvation Army needs a lot of dollars to reach its goal.

“We did a date comparison 12/14/2017 vs. 12/14/2016, we were trending about $9,000 off,” Community Relations and Development Director Rachel Wilkes said. The comparison was done after the weekend of December 9, in which a wintry mix hit the Upstate region.

“Certainly saw a huge drop in our kettle numbers because folks weren’t coming out,” she said. The loss gave the Salvation Army only one more weekend plus one Saturday to target holiday suppers at stores. The annual campaign ends Saturday, December 23.

“With the rise of online shopping that there’s just less folks going to brick and mortar facilities to do their Christmas shopping,” Wilkes said.

The 2017 goal for the Red Kettle fund drive is $375,000.

“Greenville is a very giving community,” Wilkes said. “We certainly have been blessed by our constituents and they are giving to us. We just noticed as far as the kettle platform that that has trended low this year.”

Money raised from the Red Kettle drive funds Salvation Army programs year-round.

“The monies are distributed locally,” she said. “It goes in support of the services we provide throughout the year.”

Those services include a women’s shelter, men’s shelter, emergency substance abuse program, rent, food, medical and utility assistance programs, and a kitchen that provides three meals a day every day of the year for homeless people.

Although this is the biggest fundraiser of the year, the Salvation Army accepts donations year-round online and at its offices and thrift stores.

“This is our big traditional giving campaign,” Wilkes said. “But we’ll take donations any time of the year as we provide services every day of the year.”

Click here to donate

The Salvation Army’s Midlands branch said its donations are down about 12 percent from the previous year, but it has fewer Red Kettle locations from last year. The Charleston-area Salvation Army says it expects about a $30,000 shortfall in its fundraising goal this year, but donations have increased from 2016.