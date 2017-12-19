Lawsuit claims special needs teen raped by employee transporting him

A new lawsuit claims a South Carolina Youth Advocate Program employee sexually assaulted a special needs teen who was in foster care, prompting the teen to contemplate suicide.

The lawsuit said the SCYAP employee was transporting the then-17-year-old boy from a Greenwood visit back to his foster family in Richland County in March 2016, when he brought the teen to his own house and assaulted him there. Attorney Heather Stone said the boy had an IQ of 72 and reads on a fourth-grade level.

“Special needs foster children are a particularly vulnerable class of citizens,” Stone told South Carolina Radio Network. “It’s just shocking that someone in a position of trust would violate that trust and sexually assault a child that has special needs. It’s just horrible.”

The teen’s foster mother called law enforcement after the boy was returned home, according to the complaint. When investigators responded to the employee’s home, he denied anything inappropriate had occurred. After the officers revealed they had a search warrant, the complaint said the employee admitted giving oral sex, but insisted it was consensual. A search of Richland County court records did not find any charges against the driver.

Stone said a special needs teen cannot legally give consent. The lawsuit states the teen told a nurse giving him a forensic rape exam that he had thoughts of killing himself after the attack.

The lawsuit names the driver, SCYAP and the state Department of Social Services, which contracted the group. It accuses the agencies of not doing a proper vetting of the driver and failing to provide “sufficient counseling services” after the incident.

A DSS spokesperson said the agency required SCYAP to conduct background checks on its employees. The agency said it had not yet received the complaint. “Our contract with the S.C. Youth Advocate Program requires criminal background checks on all individuals who interact with children in our care. Those checks include the sexual offender registry and the child abuse central registry.