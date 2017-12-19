SC delegation falls along party lines in House tax vote

All of South Carolina’s Republicans in the House of Representatives supported a GOP-led tax bill Thursday, sending the estimated $1.5 trillion measure to the Senate.

“Families and individuals at every income level will get a tax cut so that they can keep more of their hard-earned paychecks,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said in a statement after the vote.

The proposal would reduce the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, while cutting the individual income tax across all brackets. It would also double the standard deduction a taxpayer can claim on their forms in exchange for dropping others, including a deduction on state and local taxes paid the previous year. Taxpayers with children would be able to claim a partly-refundable $2,000 child tax credit.

One notable difference is that the tax on corporations is permanent, while the individual levels could expire after 10 years if Congress does not renew them.

It would also eliminate the “individual mandate” which punishes those who do not carry health insurance. Critics say the move will likely increase the number of Americans who choose not buy health coverage as a result. Analysis by Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation estimates those individuals will see a tax increase over time since they would no longer collect subsidies to buy those plans.

Democrats said the cuts disproportionately favor the wealthy and corporations. “This bill should be named, ‘the Republican Donor-Class Relief Act,’ U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said. “Because that’s what it is, and several of my Republican colleagues and many in the media have publicly admitted as much.”

Clyburn joined all the chamber’s Democrats and 12 Republicans in opposing the tax changes.

However, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford called debate over the bill “hyperbole,” noting about 3.5 percent of government revenue would be impacted by the cuts. “From a Democratic standpoint, you would think that the end of the world was coming to government services as a result of this tax bill,” he wrote. “From a Republican standpoint, you would think that they’re cutting off the spigot in Washington, and that you and I will be keeping a much larger chunk of the money we earn.”

Sanford said he had concerns about the bill, particularly sections that would allow drilling in federally-protected sections of the Arctic Ocean, but believed businesses being able to keep more money under the plan would mean more hiring and pay for lower-income workers.