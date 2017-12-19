SC Election Commission getting increased requests for information about cyber security

Officials at the South Carolina Election Commission says they have been getting an increased amount of requests for information regarding security practices over concerns that hackers could attempt to access the state’s voter database.

Commission Executive Director Marci Andino told the House Legislative Oversight Committee on Tuesday her office asked the state Attorney General’s office for guidance on which documents in can release in answer to those requests.

“Since this subject has become a daily item in the news, we have been — we’ve seen a large increase in Freedom of Information Act requests dealing with cyber security, wanting all communications, all documents, relating to that,” she told the House panel.

Andino said, except for a brief mention, the Freedom of Information Act excludes documents related to security plans. So the commission asked South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office for clarification.

“We wanted to make sure we’re not providing documents that we should be protecting,” she said. The opinion issued in early December said the commission is allowed to protect security-related documents.

“It is this Office’s opinion that a court likely would find that a public body may not release records related to its cybersecurity infrastructure in response to a S.C. Freedom of Information Act request,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Houck wrote.

Andino told the committee the requests for information are coming from both in and out of state. She assured the committee the commission is doing everything it can to keep its systems secure.

“We want to make sure that everybody understands that we’re taking all reasonable measures within budgetary constraints to make sure that our election infrastructure is as secure as possible,” she said. “We have a team of state and federal and private partners in which we work with on a daily basis.”

Andino said voting machines are not connected to the internet so the results are protected from hacks.

“The voting system is not connected to the internet at any step,” she said. “However, we are addressing, and most of the news stories have been hacks and attempted hacks and protecting voter registration databases.”

She said so far, the federal government has not offered any money to state elections departments for increased security measures.