South Carolina Radio Network

You are here: Home / News / SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

By

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— All of South Carolina’s Republicans in Congress supported a GOP-led tax bill Tuesday, while its sole Democrat opposed

— The founder of a Christian compound near Walterboro has been arrested on sexual assault charges

— Clemson University student who managed money for school’s sailing club accused of using its funds for his personal finances

— Marine who earned the Medal of Honor in Afghanistan honored after graduating from the University of South Carolina


Print pagePDF pageEmail page