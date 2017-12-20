Basketball tournament to boost Myrtle Beach’s offseason tourism

An offseason stream of tourists will be in Myrtle Beach next week.

They will be there for the Beach Ball Classic, an invitational boys high school basketball tournament.

Horry Telephone Cooperative (HTC ) marketing director Tom Vitt said his company will be livestreaming the games. He told South Carolina Radio Network that the tournament gives many who attend a preview of what the area looks like so they can come back in the summer tourism season. “It also promotes tourism the rest of the year because people get acquainted with the beach.”

The tournament is a boon for business at a down time of the year. “Each team has coaches, staff, parents that travel with the team. So, it is a bit of a boost at a typically slow time for the hotels and restaurants at the beach,” said Vitt.

All live and archived video will be available at www.htcconnect.com. Fans can also view the games by visiting the Beach Ball Classic website at www.beachballclassic.com and clicking on the “Live Webcast” link and you can also view complete schedules for all the events during the games.

The Beach Ball Classic games are December 26-30.