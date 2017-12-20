Commission rules against SCE&G amid effort to eliminate nuclear-related rates

The state Public Service Commission denied South Carolina Electric & Gas’ (SCE&G) motion to dismiss a request to suspend its rate collection related to the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion project.

The commission turned down a motion by SCE&G to toss out a legal request by the Office of Regulatory Staff that would prevent the utility from including future charges in its customers bills to pay for the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.

“We are pleased with the Commission’s denial of the motion to dismiss,” ORS Deputy Director Nanette Edwards said in a statement. “We realize this was a very difficult decision to make, and we look forward to preparing for the evidentiary hearing.”

The commission also agreed not to dismiss a case filed by the anti-nuclear group Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club that seeks customer refunds from SCE&G.

Roughly $27 each month from the average residential power bill currently for the failed expansion project. SCE&G’s parent company SCANA has warned it needs to keep rates closer to their current level to pay off the project’s massive debt. Suspending all of SCE&G’s rate increases tied to the project would cost the utility $445 million each year, it told investors in a statement after the ruling. Commissioner Elliott Elam told ORS to investigate if eliminating those higher rates would put SCE&G at risk of bankruptcy, as the utility maintains.

SCE&G and its partner state-owned utility Santee Cooper decided in late July to abandon the expansion. The decision came after the project’s lead contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy following years of delays and billions of dollars in budget overruns.

While Wednesday’s unanimous decision was only a procedural motion that has little impact on ratepayers, environmental groups say it still sent a strong message.

“The Public Service Commission has never done what they did (Wednesday),” Sierra Club South Carolina attorney Bob Guild said. “They have never ruled against SCE&G regarding this project. And they had never ruled in favor of conservation groups who have been critical of the project.”