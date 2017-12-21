$500,000 pledged to International African American Museum in Charleston

A McDonald’s franchisee is donating $500,000 toward the proposed International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston.

Carolyn Hunter’s $500,000 leadership investment in the museum is one of the largest pledges from an individual to date, moving the facility closer to reaching its fundraising goal and allowing it to break ground late spring or early summer 2018.

Hunter, who was born in Virginia, started her career at a McDonald’s grill after graduating from community college in 1977. Years later she relocated to South Carolina and purchased a store in Moncks Corner. From there, she grew her business into three franchises in Ladson, Moncks Corner and Summerville. She serves as president of C&A Unlimited, Inc.

“Carolyn Hunter’s story is the definition of the American Dream,” IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore said. “She embodies one of my favorite sayings, ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams.’”

As part of its efforts to celebrate African-American history, the IAAM will highlight leaders, visionaries and changemakers who left indelible marks on America’s history, traditions and culture. It will show children of color that there are countless heroes who look just like them.

The museum needs to raise $25 million in private donations to receive funding from the state, Charleston and Charleston County. So far, $12 million in donations have been announced this year.