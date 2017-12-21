AAA Carolinas: Holiday travel period about to begin

If traveling by air for the holidays, you may want to keep in mind the blackout at the Atlanta airport this week.

AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright told South Carolina Radio Network that problems at major hubs such as Atlanta always have a ripple effect on other airports. “It might be necessary to arrive at the airport even earlier,” she said.

She said always check your fight status before leaving for the airport.

If you are not flying this holiday season, you may be one of the record number of residents traveling by car. “1.3 million South Carolinians are hitting the roads,” Wright said. “So, the majority of people that going to be traveling are going to be doing so with a road trip.”

Wright said that the best times to leave are typically early morning or after the morning commute because the roads should be less crowded and drivers will have more time to reach their destinations safely. If you travel on a holiday itself, you will almost certainly see fewer cars on the road.

AAA considers this year’s holiday travel period to be from Saturday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 1.