Former McCormick County lawmaker passes away, ran for seat as Democrat, Republican and independent

Funeral services will be held Friday for a longtime McCormick County legislator who passed away last weekend.

Former State Rep. Jennings McAbee served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for 24 years, from his first election as a Democrat in 1974 until he left office as a Republican in 1998. He was the last serving legislator who actually lived in McCormick County.

The 73-year-old had been suffering from lung cancer, according to McCormick County Councilwoman Nancy Seymour.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in McCormick.

McAbee was an alumnus of McCormick High School and Wofford College. He was a contractor in his private life who owned the McAbee Building Supply and Savannah Valley Cable Company in McCormick County.

The Plum Branch native briefly served as a magistrate judge before winning election to House District 12. During his time in the chamber, he focused on tourism and agricultural interests in the House. Legislation he sponsored which became law include the 1993 Lodging Establishment Act, which gave hotel operators specific justifications for handling problematic customers and another bill allowing National Guard members to not count weekends and holidays among their leaves of absence. He also sponsored a resolution which moved the Department of Social Services under the governor’s control.

McAbee was also key in the creation of the Savannah Lakes Village community and created the Joint Tourism Caucus in the House and Senate. He was ousted from the Statehouse after redistricting made his seat lean heavily-Democratic. He unsuccessfully attempted to retake the seat as both a Republican and an independent candidate against State Rep. Anne Parks. He lost last year with just 42 percent of the vote.

After leaving the House he worked for a year as the county economic development director.

Outside of politics, McAbee was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, a member of the Exchange Club, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Jaycees and Lions Club. He was also a former chairman of the Cancer Society and of the Boy Scout Fund. He was a member of First Baptist Church.