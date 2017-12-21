Having the unpleasant talk about seniors’ futures at family gatherings

As families gather for the holidays, some will be faced with having to discuss the future living arrangements or care of a parent, grandparent or other family member.

The South Carolina Office on Aging has resources on its website to help families make those difficult decisions.

“Find out information about a nursing home bed or transportation or all kinds of services, even services that aren’t taxpayer funded,” Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, who oversees the Office on Aging as part of his jobs, said. “We’ve got links to volunteer organizations.”

He said its important for residents to know what services are available to help the state’s seniors.

“Folks need to know what kind of services we offer because we would love to serve more people. They understand how valuable seniors are in the state and they want to serve as many that need help,” Bryant said.

Bryant said it’s cost-effective to allow seniors to stay in their homes as long as possible, and the Office on Aging provides several services such as Meals on Wheels and transportation program that allow them to do so.

“One meal a week, two meals a week, is really helping seniors get through that week while at home,” he said.

The office also offers programs for families and people who provide care for an aging person. Click here for a link to the website.

Bryant is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.