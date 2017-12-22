Agriculture officials warn of wreaths infected with boxwood blight

South Carolina agriculture officials are warning some Christmas wreaths on the market may contain a plant disease which has spread across the country.

Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry said some wreaths made from the boxwood shrub may have a fungal disease that can eventually spread and kill other plants. Boxwood blight was first discovered in the United States in 2011 and has since been traced across 24 states. It has only been spotted once before in South Carolina — at a nursery in 2016.

However, the state’s labs have confirmed the blight amid some boxwood clippings from a North Carolina farm used to make wreaths. While those wreaths have since been sold across the East Coast states, Clemson researchers say it is not difficult to prevent the disease’s spread if you do purchase a boxwood wreath. First, assume all are infected with the fungus:

“I can’t imagine anyone’s going to hold on to those wreaths after Christmas, because they’re just going to dry out and die anyway,” Assistant Director Steven Long said. “Just treat it like it’s infested, double-bag it and be sure it gets to a landfill. That way you know you’ve mitigated all the risks and it doesn’t even matter.”

He said to keep the wreath away from other boxwood plants in your home and properly dispose of it once the holidays are over.

Long said it is difficult to spot the blight without using a lab, especially since the fungus can often be dormant for years in an infected plant. “We tested some that did not really look symptomatic, but that disease was there,” he said.

Signs of boxwood blight include black cankers on stems, brown spots on leaves and premature loss of leaves. Boxwood plants are not native to South Carolina, but are common in nurseries.