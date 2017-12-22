SC’s unemployment rate ticks up as tourism job losses offset strong manufacturing growth

South Carolina’s unemployment rate inched up slightly last month to 4 percent.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce said the rate was up 0.1 percentage point from 3.9 percent in October. The agency said losses in tourism and hospitality jobs offset a strong month for manufacturing.

Fewer South Carolinians were listed as working in November, with a more than 2,400-job decrease. Meanwhile the number of individuals listed as unemployed went up by more than 1,600. As a whole, the state’s labor force shrank by 803 jobs last month.

Besides, manufacturing, the Professional and Business Services and the Construction sectors reported job growth from October to November. Government and Other Services had slight decreases in addition to the job losses from the Tourism and Hospitality sectors.

Fairfield County had the highest unemployment rate with 9.1 percent, while Charleston County recorded the lowest at 3.1 percent.

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November. South Carolina’s unemployment rate has hovered around 4 percent for most of the past year.