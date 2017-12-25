Bills proposed for monument to honor African-Americans who served Confederacy

Two South Carolina legislators want to honor African-Americans who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

State Reps. Bill Chumley, R-Woodruff, and Mike Burns, R-Taylors, prefiled two bills for next year’s session: one would establish a monument on State House grounds and the other would create the African-American Confederate Veterans Monument Commission.

Burns claimed he was approached by a soldier’s descendant who asked why there were no memorials to the African-Americans who served the Confederacy.

“He was telling me about his relative and wondering why there was no recognition for any of the black people, African-American folks, who had been neglected, overlooked, and he felt like it was intentional,” he said.

So Burns checked out the story.

“Once we got to see some of the pictures and documented facts, we started discovering it was a whole lot larger participation than we realized.”

But Civil War historian and author Tom Elmore said the African-Americans who served the Confederate Army were more servants than soldiers.

“The Confederate government impressed a number of slaves, often against the desire and wishes of their owners,” he said. “These men were drafted, in a manner of speaking, by the Confederate government. Which you could use as an argument that they were soldiers, but I don’t think the Confederate government saw them as that.”

Elmore has written several books about the Civil War in South Carolina, including A Carnival of Destruction and Potter’s Raid.

The monument itself would be of Charleston native Charles Doherty Hayne, a free man who later went on to represent the newly-formed Aiken County in the House and Senate. According to documentation provided by Burns, Hayne enlisted with the 32nd Georgia Regiment in 1863.

“We realized there was slaves who fought on the side of South Carolina, the South,” he said. “We also found freedmen who were not slaves, who were, in fact, business owners, who were property owners, who volunteered and fought on the South’s side.”

The second bill would establish the African-American Confederate Veterans Monument Commission that would collect and maintain the records and documents.

“Form a commission to gather all the historical data that is available and fragmented and scattered throughout South Carolina and put it into one collection where it can be used by higher education and high schools and elementary schools when they’re studying the subject. They’ll have access to all that information,” Burns said.

But Elmore said there is no evidence that the Confederate Army issued African-Americans weapons or allowed them to fight in battles.

“Yes, they did soldiers’ tasks,” Elmore said. “Yes, some of them did receive pensions after the war but were they considered soldiers in the 1860s? With few exceptions, I’d probably say the answer is no.”

Burns said he and his researchers reviewed about 330 applications for pensions submitted by African-Americans after the war. The State Department of Archives and Alexia Helsley compiled them into a book called South Carolina African-American Confederate Pensioners. Burns said at least 100 of the applications were approved.

“There were 330-something, 60 years after the war in the 1920’s, who applied for Confederate pensions,” Burns said. “And we know of at least 100 of those Confederate pensions that were validated and issued as receiving pensions from South Carolina having fought in that war.”

Elmore said the Confederate government on several different occasions refused proposals that would have granted slaves their freedom if they served in the Confederate Army.

“No evidence,” he said. “There’s anecdotal evidence. The book on South Carolina African-American pensioners lists about three or four men who claimed to actually have been enlisted, but again, that would have been the exception, not the rule. The records really don’t say. They just say who the served and who they served under, not a lot of really big details on that.”

Elmore said many of the African-Americans were slaves who accompanied their masters as body servants when they enlisted or were free people who served as cooks, teamsters, laundresses, musicians or laborers. But, he argued, many slaves had to stay home on the farms to continue operations.

“The evidence that there was this huge number of them, that many people like to argue, just does not exist,” he said.

Elmore said he did not find any names of African-Americans who applied for pensions on Confederate muster rolls or enlistment documents. Very few of those documents survived the war.

“There were some that did non-combat things but there were numbers of them who actually fought,” Burns said.

“There’s pictures to document this,” Burns said in response to Elmore’s skepticism. “It’s hard to argue with a number — many, many, many pictures, a thing in that time period and era, and there are scores and scores of pictures which demonstrate and show this . . . “these pictures absolutely show that to be a fact and many of the writings and documentation.”

Burns provided three photographs of African-American men posing in Confederate uniform. One was taken in 1928, but the dates of the photos, who the soldiers are, or who owns the photographs were not provided.

Burns said despite the records and documentation he’s seen, the story of African-Americans serving in the Confederate Army still is not widely known, that’s why he sponsored this legislation.

“It’s not what people perceive,” Burns said. “It’s not what is being taught. In fact, it lends the idea that there are those who don’t want this story told.”

“There are a lot of groups, both predominantly black and white, that are getting behind this bill,” he said. “The truth should be told however it is, that there are good things that need to be told and you and I could also agree there’s some bad things in that era that happened that shouldn’t have happened and we need to not sweep those under the rug. That’s part of our history. We need to learn from those things.”

There is a moratorium on any more monuments being installed on State House grounds as part of an amendment to the Heritage Act of 2000. In order for Burns and Chumley to get their monuments built, two-thirds of the legislature would have to approve adding another monument.

