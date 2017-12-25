Gov. McMaster says new program to battle opioid crisis won’t cost the state more money

Just as the opioid crisis is getting worse across the nation Gov. Henry McMaster last week introduced a program in South Carolina where various state agencies will join forces to battle the problem.

McMaster said that the collaboration will not cost the state any more money. “None of that costs any money. We have seen it through collaboration and cooperation.”

The governor said that if the program becomes an overwhelming positive effort than he will look at funding it beyond its original goals. “There maybe aspects of this program that develop into being quite successful and perhaps we might want to find some budgetary impact and put some money into it,” said McMaster.

The governor declared a statewide public health emergency to deal with the opioid crisis. He also created an emergency response team. “We have all these agencies, we have all this talent and now we have this idea,” McMaster said. The team is made up of state and federal agencies and healthcare providers.

Last year, opioids were responsible for more deaths in South Carolina than drunk driving (331 deaths) or homicides (366), McMaster said.