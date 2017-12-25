Slow drivers in the passing lane could be fined under a proposed bill in South Carolina

Drivers who drive too slow in the left lane on South Carolina’s highways could face a fine under proposed legislation to be considered next year.

The Post and Courier reports that its sponsor, Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville, called his proposed legislation a safety issue. He said that slow drivers in the passing lane cause accidents and traffic backups.

Turner said that his bill is crafted around Oklahoma’s law that went into effect last month.

He pre-filed earlier his proposed legislation earlier this month. It would fine drivers up to $200 more for cruising in the passing lane of a multi-lane highway at less than the normal speed of traffic. That’s already a violation of state law, punishable by up to a $100 fine, but it’s unclear how often it’s enforced.

Turner said that he’s not sure how his proposal would be enforced.