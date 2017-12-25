South Carolinians have some extra time to enroll in the Affordable Care Act

Residents in South Carolina who did not sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act have some extra time over the holidays to do so thanks to Hurricane Irma.

The national enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act ended on Dec. 15.

The State newspaper reports that because all of the Palmetto State was declared eligible for federal aid after Hurricane Irma in September. Which means anyone living in the state at the time is eligible for an extension until Dec. 31.

218,435 people had enrolled by the Dec. 15 deadline up for 2018 plans in South Carolina. That represents a 5.4 percent drop from last year. Most of those individuals were automatically re-enrolled in their current plan at the end of the sign-up period.

It’s not certain how many people who missed the Dec. 15 deadline will sign up by the end of the year.

The extension was granted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services e for areas affected by this year’s brutal hurricanes.