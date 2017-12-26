It’s going to cost more to park in downtown Charleston

Parking in downtown Charleston is set to go up to $2 per hour next year.

The Post and Courier reports that more than half of downtown Charleston’s parking meters now accept credit and debit cards.

A $1 an hour increase was approved in the city’s 2018 budget, which projects collecting $30 million from city parking facilities, about 5 percent more than this year.

The metered spaces will now have the same hourly rate as city parking garages

Over the past few months the city has been replacing the old coin meters with modern ones.

The new meters will still accept coins, but they will also take credit and debit cards as well as prepaid SmartCards. However, the SmartCards the city was issuing will not work in the new meters.