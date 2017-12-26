Lancaster County schools say increased security improving safety

Lancaster County schools say increased security helping improve safety.

The Rock Hill Herald News reports that the district has increased security with walk-through metal detectors, K9 units and electronic locks in an effort in enhancing student safety.

Metal detectors are being used at various times, locations and events throughout the district. Metal detectors were recently used at a high school basketball game.

In October the district said that it would expand its use of metal detectors on campuses due to a rising number of shootings involving school-age children in the region.

The district recently bought four more walk-through metal detectors which the district said will be used on a random basis.