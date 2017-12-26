Land in the blood for Certified SC Grown farmer

For Chris Sumpter, farming his family’s land is in his blood. He’s the fourth generation to work the family farm in Sumter County.

“There’s two sets of Sumters and the poor ones put the ‘P’ in it,” Sumpter joked.

Despite his many cousins, Sumpter was the only one who wanted to take stewardship of Four Lanes Farm north of Sumter.

“It’s a gift from the good Lord,” he said. “And the good Lord expects for us to be good stewards of the land and it’s just a blessing and an honor to be able to have the opportunity to bring stewardship practices to the land my family has farmed for generations.”

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “I’ve been farming since I was knee high to a duck.”

Sumpter took over the farm that his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather and his great, great-grandfather worked, at 16 years old.

“It really brings joy to be able to do such,” he said. “All I ever wanted was plenty of land and cows and it just stuck with me.”

Although they’ve gone on to other endeavors, his cousins come back to help occasionally.

“Many of them do come back to help out at planting as well as harvest time,” he said. “That has been a blessing for me. They’re passionate about it. They love it and they support it but to be the one to carry it on, that is just not on their radar.”

Sumpter studied criminal justice at the University of South Carolina. His plan was to go to law school.

“I think it’s more of God’s calling for me to be feeding American than to be representing clients,” he said.

“My grandmother always told us — half the family went to Clemson and the other half went to Carolina and she says that someone had to go to Clemson to learn how to farm and somebody had to go to Carolina to keep the farm going,” he said with another laugh.

Sumpter’s familial roots are fitting that he would participate in Certified SC Grown’s Trace Your Roots program, encouraging consumers to trace the roots of their food by introducing them to the people who grow it. Click here to see Sumpter’s story.

“That’s exactly what we want our clientele to do, trace the roots. We want you to know where your food is coming from. We want you to know what type of practices that farmer is using,” he said. “If all of the population bought local, we could definitely see a significant difference in price. But not only that, it would extremely vital to our local economy.”

Sumpter has been using sustainable practices that have been handed down from one generation to the next. Although he’s the first farmer in Sumter County to grow hops, their sustainability is something his ancestors would have used. The hop vine is high in protein, so once the hops are harvested, the vine is used as feed for his 32 head of beef cattle.

“I think about the area that I live in. There’s not too many people that can say they’re fourth generation on the farm, third generation in their church and have the opportunity to be the first hop producer in the county and also be the largest okra producer,” he said.

Sumpter said he started planting hops because of the demand from breweries that have popped up through South Carolina over the last decade. All of his hops go to South Carolina breweries. His produce, including collards, okra and grapes, can be found at the Sumter Farmers Market at the USC Sumter campus, Kershaw County Farmers Market, IGA and private sales from the farm. His calves are sold to a private buyer and he sells hay to horse farmers.

Sumpter said there’s not a fifth generation yet.

“I definitely look forward to going out on my farm every single time that I get the opportunity to,” he said. “We talk about sustainability and we talk about feeding America and we talk about the importance of the agricultural industry and I’m just blessed and honored to be part of such a noble profession.”