Vehicles could get ‘nerves’ that sense damage with research being done at Clemson University

Vehicles could get ‘nerves’ that sense damage with new research being done at Clemson University.

Just as pain is relayed to the brain, the damage report would go to a computer and help determine whether a vehicle should keep going or return to the depot.

Associate professor of mechanical engineering Oliver Myers told South Carolina Radio Network that the idea is that sensitive material would be embedded within smart material throughout an intermediary and act as a sensor. “What that allows us to do to use that as a nerve, if you will, so that when damage occurs in that area we can sense and detect that damage as it happens or after it has happened.”

The research builds on the field of composite materials, which are used in a variety of products from cars to airplanes. Composite materials often look and feel like plastic but are lighter and stronger than metals, including steel. “Essentially what I’m doing is embedding what we call a sensor material or multifunctional sensor material into composite lament,” said Myers

For example the technology could be applied to helicopter blades Myers said.

The research is being funded by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.