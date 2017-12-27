Bill proposed to address “donut holes” in incorporated areas

Leaders of towns and cities across South Carolina have expressed problems with trying address “donut holes” within their municipal borders.

Donut holes are unincorporated areas surrounded by the boundaries of a town or city.

“Say you live on a street, one side is incorporated, the other side is not,” Municipal Association of South Carolina Deputy Executive Director Reba Campbell explained. “You’ve got the county picking up garbage on one side of the street. You’ve got the city picking it up on the other side. You’ve got two trucks literally passing each other on the street. That is not efficient.”

Campbell said it can be a serious issue for public safety, too.

“There’s a fire, the fire truck is going to have to come from an unincorporated spot out in the county into the city whereas there may be a city fire station right around the corner, but that’s not who’s going to be called because the small area is unincorporated.”

A bill proposed in the House would make it easier for cities and towns to annex unincorporated areas by ordinance.

“This recognizes the arcane nature of our state’s annexation laws,” she said. “It’s complicated. Our annexation laws are really complex and this is such a simple way to solve a problem, if you allow the council to annex by ordinance within these very specific parameters.”

Click here to read the text of the Local Government Efficiency Act.

“That sets some very specific parameters around how a city council could annex these donut holes in very specific situations to bring them into the city limits that’s going to increase efficiency as well as public safety,” Campbell said. “It’s an issue that’s been around for a long time and we’re hoping this proposal could solve the problem.”