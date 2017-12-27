Clemson program works to increase the pool of teachers from diverse backgrounds

Clemson University’s Call Me MISTER program works to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds, particularly among the lowest-performing elementary schools.

Winston Holton of Clemson told South Carolina Radio Network that the program works to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds, particularly among the lowest-performing elementary schools. “Primary focus is recruiting and training elementary school teachers. Primarily male teachers from minority, underserved backgrounds.”

Holton said that many students come from a family with only a mother and having a male teacher as a role model can be a nurturing environment for a student. “Having males as elementary and middle school teachers clearly gives students a view of a man in a role of responsibility and a role of a nurturer.”

Call Me MISTER began at Clemson University in 2000 with a goal of placing more male African-American elementary teachers from diverse cultures and backgrounds in the classroom.

The program has graduated 203 MISTERs who are now teaching in South Carolina schools and has expanded to include 19 other universities and technical colleges in South Carolina, as well as programs in eight additional states.