MUSC applies for certificate of need to build new hospital in Berkeley County

The Medical University of South Carolina wants to build a $325 million hospital in Berkeley County somewhere, but are not saying where yet.

The Post and Courier reports that the school placed a legal notice in the newspaper this week, but a MUSC spokeswoman would not give details as to where they intend to build it.

A certificate of need would have to be obtained by MUSC from the state the before the facility could be built.

If it is to be built, the MUSC project would become the largest and most expensive medical center in Berkeley County.

