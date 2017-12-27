Road signs vandalized with Nazi graffiti in Lexington County fixed immediately

The state department of transportation quickly replaced or cleaned the graffiti off of road signs in Lexington County that were painted with Nazi writings this week.

The State newspaper reports that the anti-Semitic symbols were spray painted on the front of one road sign and the back of another near the intersection of a road near Edmund.

A driver reported seeing the Nazi graffiti on Christmas Day. The state department of transportation fixed the signs Wednesday morning.

According to the newspaper in addition to multiple swastika’s, “SS” was painted many times. That vandalism was likely a reference to the protection squadron that enforced the Nazi’s racial policy.

“AB” could be made out on one of the vandalized signs. Most likely a reference to the white supremacist group Aryan Brotherhood.