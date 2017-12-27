South Carolina Radio Network

South Carolina Education Lottery game glitch leaves players unable to collect winnings

South Carolina Education Lottery image.

In a release the South Carolina Education Lottery said that their computer system vendor, Intralot, experienced a programming error on Christmas Day that impacted Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets, a $1 terminal-generated instant game.

From 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m., the same play symbol was repeated in all nine available play areas on tickets which would result in a top prize of $500. No more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play.

As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation. Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error.

Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game sales and validations will remain suspended until further notice.

All players who purchased a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Christmas Day during the time period affected are advised to hold on to their ticket(s) until the review is completed. A further announcement will be made at the end of this week.


