Clemson and Palmetto Health working on improving battlefield medical care

Clemson University and healthcare provider Palmetto Health have teamed up to work on improving battlefield medical care.

Clemson electrical and computer engineering professor KC Wang told South Carolina Radio Network the goal is to begin laying the groundwork for a hands-free system which would document battlefield injuries. “We would be able to have all this information available later, both for medical care reasons and also for disability or insurance needs,” he said.

He said the Defense Department specifically requested hands-free technology that can be used throughout the entire course of a soldier’s treatment. “All along the process from the battlefield to the helicopter transport,” Wang said. “Through multiple field hospitals and to eventually get them back to the homeland.”

There is often no documentation, he said, because battlefield medics and helicopter transport teams are busy caring for their patients and do not have time to write notes.

Wang said that the focus is on establishing a good understanding of the battlefield medical operations and developing the framework for a solution that can continue to improve its performance for as long as it operates.

The $1.6-million project is funded by the Defense Department.