Vehicle registration fees increase January 1

Starting January 1, vehicle owners in South Carolina will pay $16 more to register their vehicles.

The increase in vehicle registration fees was passed in 2017 as part of the Roads Bill that included an increase in the gasoline tax. The State of South Carolina collects vehicle registration fees every two years, so some owners may not see the increase until their bills are due next year.

“For most normal passenger vehicles for which you used to pay $24 to register, you would now pay $40,” said Lauren Phillips, SC Department of Motor Vehicles Chief of Strategic Communications and Strategic Affairs. “So it’s a $16 increase across the board for a number of different vehicles.”

Phillips said senior citizens who qualify for a discount on their registration also will pay the additional $16.

“You would see it on your property tax notice that you receive from your county treasurer’s office, so you would pay the full amount and then at one point the Department of Motor Vehicles, once you pay that full amount, would send you the updated decal that you stick on your license plate,” Phillips said.

The increase also includes recreational vehicle registrations. An Infrastructure Maintenance Fee took effect July 1, 2017.

“This agency never likes to see fees increase for the residents of the state,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This fee increase is a legislative mandate that reflects changes in state law. It’s another step in making sure South Carolina has safer, better-maintained roads.”

County tax notices are normally generated six weeks to a month before the taxes are due. Even though you’ll receive your tax notice before January 1, 2018, the effective date of these sections of law, the registration fee and road use fee you owe, if applicable, will not change. You cannot pay your property taxes early and avoid the increased fee.

For people who own vehicles that run on alternative energy or hybrid motors, they will begin paying a road use fee starting January 1. The road use fee also is part of the Roads Bill passed in 2017.

“So that’s an additional road use fee for those vehicles that they would pay in addition to their registration fees that they paid in the past,” Phillips said.

Hybrid vehicle owners who have vehicles that are powered by electricity or hydrogen and traditional gasoline will pay a $60 biennial road use fee. Alternate fuel vehicle owners who have vehicles that are powered by only electricity or hydrogen, for example, will notice a $120 biennial road use fee.

Phillips said the revenue raised from these new fees and taxes go into a separate fund to finance road repairs.

If you pay your property taxes to your county by mail, the SCDMV will mail your updated registration card and decal to the mailing address on file. Make sure your address is updated at www.scdmvonline.com. Of the state’s 46 counties, 33 counties partner with the SCDMV to print renewed registration cards and decals on demand for customers who pay their vehicle property taxes at their county offices in person.

Phillips said if you have to visit a DMV office, have all of your documentation ready and the proper amount of money with you.

Click here for a link to the DMV website.

“Try to prepare ahead of time as best as possible for their visit to the DMV,” she said. “This agency does never like to see a fee increase. This is a legislative mandate that we are charged with carrying out.”

A new income tax credit goes into effect in January 2018 which is intended to offset the increased gas tax established by the legislature this past spring.