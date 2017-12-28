Venus fly trap under consideration for Endangered Species listing

Federal officials say they will review whether or not there is a need to add the Venus fly trap to the endangered species list.

The plant, which grows in the swamps of the eastern Carolinas, is best known for snapping down and devouring insects which wander between its leaves. Despite its familiar appearance and prominence in pop culture, the plant is actually extremely limited in its natural range.

“They’re found only two places in the entire world,” University of South Carolina biologist Rudy Mancke said. “One of those places is called North Carolina and the other is South Carolina.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service already considers the carnivorous species “threatened.” In a response to a public petition, the agency found enough risk to the plant’s future to pursue possible protection under the Endangered Species Act. It will make a final decision next year, although there is no specific timeline after a 60-day public comment period.

Mancke warned the plant’s habitat in the bays of the Pee Dee is under constant threat of development and even indirect impacts. Venus fly traps are able to survive in the boggy landscape partly because larger plants are not able to block them out. With wildfires no longer impacting larger plants and upstream water withdrawals draining parts of the swamp, the plant faces future strains on its existence.

“People go to the beach in the Carolinas a lot and like to build brand new highways to them,” Mancke said. “And so they mess up the habitats where Venus fly traps normally live.”

University of Wisconsin biologist Don Waller filed the initial petition. He said Endangered Species designation would increase the penalties for poaching and require the Fish and Wildlife Service to craft an action plan to reverse the population decline.

Waller said poachers taking Venus fly traps from the wild may be the biggest threat to its future. The plants are popular to keep in homes, creating a strong demand — and resulting black market. Four men made national headlines last year after they were charged with poaching in a North Carolina preserve. The Scientific American noted the 970 plants in their possession at the time accounted for 3 percent of the known number of Venus flytraps in the wild.

“It’s time to recognize that this can’t continue or the plant is going to disappear,” he said. “Only a handful of its populations are large enough now to remain viable — in the sense of having enough individuals to maintain healthy genetics in reproduction.”

Poaching Venus flytraps from public land in North Carolina is considered a felony, punishable by up to three years in jail. However, South Carolina does not have such protections.