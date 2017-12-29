$19.6 million set aside for SC Lottery game malfunction

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced Friday it will set aside $19.6 million in response to a computer malfunction that incorrectly caused dozens of players to believe they won on Christmas Day.

Commissioners approved the payment at an emergency meeting after three hours meeting behind closed doors. The vote will “direct staff to continue its legal research and investigation,” commissioner Keith Munson said as he read the motion.

The lottery revealed the glitch on Wednesday, placing a hold on those who thought they had won $500 at the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game on Monday. The game generates trees on a tic-tac-toe grid, and players win if three trees appear in a row.

A company which operates the game Intralot said on Christmas Day between 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. lottery terminals printed tickets with the same symbol repeated in all nine available spaces. Lottery officials said winning tickets should have no more than five identical symbols on a single play.

The decision leaves players with tickets in limbo until the commission meets again in January.