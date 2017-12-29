Regulators drop fine against FedEx as part of settlement for employee’s death at Spartanburg facility

State regulators have agreed to drop a $4,500 fine against FedEx over a fatal accident that killed an employee at the company’s Spartanburg facility last year.

The state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s OSHA Division reached a settlement agreement earlier this month with FedEx that requires the global delivery service to make changes at its facility after an employee was struck and killed by a switcher truck in June 2016. An administrative law judge dismissed proceedings against FedEx on Dec. 12 as part of the settlement.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Michael Ledtke died at the FedEx Ground Package facility west of Spartanburg around 4:40 a.m on June 3, 2016. An OSHA investigation said Ledtke had been checking trailers at an unloading dock when another employee steering a trailer into the dock hit him with the truck. Investigators said the driver had just rounded a tight left turn and was watching his rear view mirror to ensure the trailer cleared a dumpster when he struck Ledtke from behind.

Ledtke was not wearing a high visibility safety vest, according to the report.

OSHA regulators fined FedEx $4,500 last year for failing to maintain a workplace free of recognized hazards. The company had contested the fine in court, but agreed this month to implement new training policies at its distribution centers in exchange for the fee being eased.

The agreement requires FedEx train its employees on when to wear high-visibility vests and awareness of pedestrians in its loading areas. The Tennessee-based corporation also agreed to improve traffic flow at its worksites and use better radio communications between drivers and other staff.

Under the agreement, the fine would be waived so long as FedEx complies with the agreement by June.

Ledtke was survived by his wife, daughter and three stepchildren.