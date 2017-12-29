South Carolina Radio Network

South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to equip troopers with AR-15’s

Some troopers in the South Carolina Highway Patrol are so concerned about the suitability of their state-issued weapons that they have begun bringing their own to work.

The Post and Courier reports the state Department of Public Safety wants to equip all troopers with AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. The department is asking the state for $5000,000 to buy the weapons.

Image: SC Highway Patrol

Some troopers have bought their own rifles and bring them on duty to replace their state-issued shotguns. Highway Patrol Commander Col. Chris Williamson confirmed about 50 troopers have bought their own weapons over the past few years out of fear a criminal they encounter would be armed with enough weapons to deter the use of a shotgun.

A policy change allowed troopers to carry personal rifles on the job that meet specifications, provided they go through the department’s eight-hour training course.

The department provided rifles to 150 troopers in its emergency response teams. The proposed budget request would spread the weapons out throughout the force.


