Serial killer placed in solitary confinement after drawing with his signature found for sale online

A Spartanburg County man convicted of killing seven people since 2003 is now being kept in solitary confinement after a signed sketch of his hands was discovered for sale online.

State prison officials say Todd Kohlhepp was placed in solitary confinement after the Spartanburg Herald-Journal found a signed pencil tracing of his hands listed for sale online at $89. State law bans inmates from profiting off their crimes and any revenue must go towards either the Office of Victims Assistance or the state Attorney General’s Office.

The tracing was removed Thursday after the report.

A Corrections Department spokesman said Kohlhepp is being held in a restricted housing unit after violations and his mail has been halted. Officials said they will monitor his mail more closely monitored in the future.

Kohlhepp is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in May to seven counts of murder. He is accused of gunning down four people at a Chesnee powersports store in 2003, then killing three people over a two-year period at property he owned near Woodruff. Investigators discovered the bodies after rescuing a missing woman from a storage container on the property. She said Kohlhepp murdered her boyfriend then raped her repeatedly.