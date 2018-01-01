Inmate killed, 8 injured after fight at state prison

South Carolina prison officials say one inmate was killed and eight others were injured in a New Year’s Eve fight.

“Following an inmate-on-inmate altercation at Turbeville (Correctional Institute) one inmate was killed and eight inmates were sent for offsite medical attention,” the state Department of Corrections said in a tweet Sunday night.

Corrections officials identified the inmate as Allen Capers. The 32-year-old was convicted in 2005 for several armed robbery and kidnapping charges. His disciplinary record showed multiple infractions for cell phone and drug possessions during his time in prison, including a weapons count in 2015. He was transferred to Turbeville in December 2016.

Turbeville is a medium-security facility in Clarendon County. Its officials website states it primarily houses “youthful offenders” between ages 17-25.