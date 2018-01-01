ORS asks that utilities be required to pass along tax savings to rate payers

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has filed a petition asking the Public Service Commission to order all investor-owned utilities governed by the commission to report the impact the federal tax changes will have on company operations.

The ORS filed the petition December 28, saying each utility should propose procedures for changing customer rates to reflect the impacts of lower taxes the companies will pay. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December, the corporate tax rate dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The petition reads:

“Since the act will be effective January 1, 2018, and this is a known and measurable change, South Carolina rate payers should receive any benefits associated with this tax reform as of January 1, 2018. Given that it is impractical to implement a change in rates to be effective January 1, 2018, ratepayers should receive refunds on rates charged for utility service on or after January 1, 2018.”

The petition said the commission previously faced a similar situation following the Federal Tax Reform Act of 1986.