ORS asks that utilities be required to pass along tax savings to ratepayers

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has filed a petition asking the state’s Public Service Commission to order all investor-owned utilities under its purview to report how they will be impacted by recent changes to the tax code

The ORS filed the petition Thursday, saying each utility should propose procedures for reducing customer rates to reflect the impacts of lower taxes the companies will pay. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December, the corporate tax rate dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The petition reads:

“Since the act will be effective January 1, 2018, and this is a known and measurable change, South Carolina rate payers should receive any benefits associated with this tax reform as of January 1, 2018. Given that it is impractical to implement a change in rates to be effective January 1, 2018, ratepayers should receive refunds on rates charged for utility service on or after January 1, 2018.”

The petition said the commission previously faced a similar situation following the Federal Tax Reform Act of 1986.

Click here to read the petition.