One bill proposed for the 2018 legislative year would require gun owners to report to law enforcement when their firearms are lost or stolen.

H. 4464, also known as “Lizzy’s Law,” was proposed by State Reps. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, and Joseph Jefferson, D-Pineville. The measure would require an owner report the weapon missing to their local law enforcement agency within 24 hours of discovering its theft.

Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett said most weapons used in crimes are either stolen or obtained illegally.

“A majority of the crimes that we have involving firearms come from those firearms that are not obtained legally or were stolen, a lot of times from vehicle break-ins,” Cornett said. “Once they’re out on the street, we see innocent lives taken because those firearms are out there.”

The U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics reported 1.4 million guns were stolen nationwide between 2005 and 2010. The report also said at least 80 percent of those guns were not recovered and concluded a majority of property crimes committed with stolen weapons occurred in the South.

“I think with the amount of gun violence that we see in our nation, I think it’s real important that we look at steps to take to try to prevent gun violence and get guns off the street,” Cornett said.

Once a gun is reported stolen, it is entered into the National Crime Information Center database, which can be accessed worldwide. “It can save our lives, because once we know that a firearm has been stolen or a firearm is missing — even if it’s missing, we want people to tell us,” Cornett said. “That way we can get the information out to all of our law enforcement partners, we can get the information out to ATF, work with the local and federal agencies to track how many firearms that are out there that should not be.”

Although he said he’s pleased there’s an effort behind a law such as this, Cornett said he hopes this does not mean a crime victim is penalized.

“I’m not a fan of penalizing a victim for being a victim. But I think if we don’t hold them accountable when a firearm is stolen and we know that we’ve got a gun out on the street that is going to be used most likely to harm another individual or take somebody’s life, I think there’s some negligence there if they don’t report it,” he said. “And if we have some way to get them to report it, I think we need to do so.”