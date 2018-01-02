Once a gun is reported stolen, it is entered into the National Crime Information Center database, which can be accessed worldwide.

“It can save our lives, because once we know that a firearm has been stolen or a firearm is missing — even if it’s missing, we want people to tell us,” Cornett said. “That way we can get the information out to all of our law enforcement partners, we can get the information out to ATF, work with the local and federal agencies to track how many firearms that are out there that should not be.”