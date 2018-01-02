Flu activity on the rise in South Carolina

Flu activity is widespread throughout South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC immunization consultant Dr. Teresa Foo said some people are more vulnerable. “Anyone can get the flu even if you’re healthy,” she said in a video posted to the agency’s website. “There are some people who are at risk for complications from the flu. Those include young children, older adults especially those over 65 and anyone with chronic medical conditions.”

She said a flu shot can prevent it. “The best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu vaccine each year. There are some other tips to remember as well. During flu season make sure you’re just generally staying healthy.”

Most people who get the flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks. Some people with certain medical conditions (like heart or lung disease) or certain age groups (including children younger than 5 years and adults 65 years and older) are at high risk for developing flu-related complications (like pneumonia). Flu-related complications can be serious and lead to hospital stays or even death.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted this year’s vaccine may not be as effective. Since vaccines are grown before flu season, it requires researchers predict months in advance which influenza strain will be the most prevalent. CDC officials have said the changes for this year’s vaccine may not be able to effectively block the H3N2 strain prevalent this winter.

