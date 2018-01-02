Forecasters expect measurable snow to fall along SC coast

Forecasters say a storm brewing in the Atlantic means the South Carolina coast will be hit by cold weather Wednesday, but does that mean snow?

The National Weather Service predicts three inches of precipitation could fall in Charleston and two inches in the Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach regions. The amount will decline further inland, with measurable amounts ending about 50 miles from the shoreline.

“Based on the current forecast, we do anticipate a combination of snow and ice pellets, or sleet and freezing rain,” NWS meteorologist James Carpenter. “We’re still a little low on confidence as to what order they fall in: if they fall together at the same time or if one of those is dominant over the other.”

Carpenter said any precipitation will likely begin around mid-morning, with the heaviest falling in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has called a Winter Storm Watch for those counties along the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina. It’s the first for the region since 2014.

Whatever does fall from the sky, forecasters expect the temperature to drop below freezing for most of the state at night until at least Sunday. That includes dipping into the teens for most of the Upstate and Midlands on Friday and Saturday mornings.