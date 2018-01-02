Pursuit of man known for running from deputies ends in Wateree River

A man the Kershaw County Sheriff called a “one-man crime spree” is behind bars after leading deputies in a chase that ended in the Wateree River Friday.

Based on 26-year-old Cody Jackson’s history of running from them in the past, Kershaw County deputies had a helicopter and tracking dogs ready when they attempted to arrest him Friday evening. Sheriff James Matthews said Jackson’s criminal history includes several incidents of him running from police.

“Cody Jackson is a one-man crime spree,” said Matthews. “No sooner is he released from jail then he immediately begins preying on the citizens of Kershaw and Richland counties. We get warrants for him and every effort to arrest him on those warrants ends up in a pursuit. The only relief the community gets from his actions is when he is in jail. Hopefully, after this episode he will find himself behind bars for the maximum his charges will allow.”

As deputies attempted to pull him over on U-S 601, deputies said Jackson took off with a woman passenger in the car. Despite hitting stop sticks, Matthews said Jackson continued to lead them down dirt roads on private property until his car splashed into the Wateree River. Officers in the helicopter were able to warn deputies of the upcoming riverbank toward which Jackson was headed so they could pull up in time.

As he was standing in the water, Jackson screamed to deputies he couldn’t swim and was taken into custody. Deputies had to rescue the woman from the river.

Jackson was out on bond when the pursuit started. Following this incident he is charged him with failure to stop for a blue light, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension (3rd and subsequent offense), and petit larceny. He was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender and grand larceny.

He’s now being held on $94,000 bond.

According to Matthews, Jackson is very well known to Kershaw and Richland County authorities. He has previously been arrested for breaking into an auto/tanks where fuel is stored, malicious injury to personal property, damaging property to obtain metal, driving under suspension (multiple arrests), possession of a stolen vehicle, kidnapping (multiple offenses), criminal domestic violence (multiple offenses), possession of meth/cocaine base, giving false information, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for a blue light, operating unregistered auto, habitual traffic offender, numerous narcotics violations and malicious injury to real property.