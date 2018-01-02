Chase of man known for running from deputies ends in Wateree River

A suspect the Kershaw County sheriff called a “one-man crime spree” is in the department’s custody after leading deputies in a chase that ended in the Wateree River last week.

Kershaw County deputies said they had a helicopter and tracking dogs ready when they attempted to arrest 26-year-old Cody Jackson on Friday, due to his history of running from them. Sheriff James Matthews said Jackson’s criminal history includes several incidents of him running from police.

“Cody Jackson is a one-man crime spree,” said Matthews. “No sooner is he released from jail then he immediately begins preying on the citizens of Kershaw and Richland counties. We get warrants for him and every effort to arrest him on those warrants ends up in a pursuit. The only relief the community gets from his actions is when he is in jail. Hopefully, after this episode he will find himself behind bars for the maximum his charges will allow.”

As deputies attempted to pull him over on U.S. Highway 601, deputies said Jackson took off with a female passenger in the car. Despite hitting stop sticks, Jackson continued to lead deputies down dirt roads on private property until his car splashed into the Wateree River, according to the sheriff. Deputies were able to stop in time because officers in the helicopter warned them of the upcoming riverbank.

Matthews said Jackson screamed while standing in the water that he could not swim. He was then arrested while the deputies rescued the woman from the river.

Jackson was out on bond at the time of the chase. He was charged Friday with failure to stop for a blue light, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension (3rd and subsequent offense), and petit larceny. He was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender and grand larceny.

He’s now being held on $94,000 bond.

Matthews said Jackson is very well known to authorities. He has previous arrests for breaking into an auto and tanks where fuel is stored, malicious injury to personal property, damaging property to obtain metal, driving under suspension , possession of a stolen vehicle, kidnapping, criminal domestic violence, possession of meth/cocaine base, giving false information, receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for a blue light, operating unregistered auto, habitual traffic offender, numerous narcotics violations and malicious injury to real property.