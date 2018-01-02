SCDOT crews preparing for winter storm

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Tuesday crews are ready for an expected winter storm.

SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore told South Carolina Radio Network crews from the Upstate have been moved to the coast to assist, but the Upstate is ready if it does get hit.

“If the storm really wavers off course and goes into the Upstate, they are prepared to deal with it up there,” Poore said. “We’re not taking any chances.”

Crews in coastal counties are beginning to pre-treating roads and bridges ahead of the storm. Special attention is being given to monitoring those bridge decks which ice over first during winter weather.

Poore said Midlands crews are prepared to pretreat Interstate 95 where necessarily in the central part of the state ahead of the storm. They will also work up I-26 up into the Orangeburg County area if the storm alters course into inland areas or further.

Poore said that they will be out as long as they are needed. “Crews will stick around to make sure that black ice patches are treated. So that’s ahead of the storm through the thawing process.”

He said crews across the state are prepared if the storm is worse and takes a different path than forecasted.

For motorists who need to travel, SCDOT advises extreme caution when approaching SCDOT crews and vehicles clearing roads.