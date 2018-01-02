SCE&G encouraging customers to conserve usage during cold weather

Power utility SCE&G is asking customers to conserve their energy usage during this week of cold weather.

The utility issued a statement Tuesday morning urging customers to reduce their energy usage as extreme temperatures for South Carolina put a strain on the electricity system.

“What we’re doing is we’re monitoring our systems and keeping an eye on our generation needs and it’s really a precautionary measure to prevent any issues from occurring,” Public Affairs Specialist Aimee Murray said. “It’s something we do regularly to ensure that we don’t have any issues.”

“We expect the demand for power to be extremely high over the next several days,” SCE&G President Keller Kissam. “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, especially in the early morning hours (6 to 9 a.m.), to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”

SCE&G offers these tips on how customers can reduce demands on the electric system:

Turn off all but essential internal and external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

“They can set their thermostats to 68 degrees or lower. They can also ensure that their vents throughout their home are open and unobstructed,” Murray said. “They can turn off all but essential internal and external lights. They can also unplug non-essential appliances and devices like computers or blenders or things like that.”

Customers can report power outages to SCE&G online at www.sceg.com/storm, through their mobile device at www.sceg.com/mobile, or by calling 1-888-333-4465. Customers may also visit www.sceg.com/text to register their cell phones in advance to take advantage of convenient outage reporting via text.