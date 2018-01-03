Democratic challenger goes into coughing fit at Joe Wilson’s news conference (AUDIO)

Challenger interrupts U.S. Rep. Wilson with coughing fit (0:52)

As U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson discussed his 2018 legislative agenda with members of the Midlands media at his office in West Columbia on Wednesday, one of his Democratic opponents went into coughing fits while he was responding to questions.

After Wilson was asked about the response he’s gotten from his constituents on a GOP-passed tax law, Annabelle Robertson and several other activists attending the news conference started coughing incessantly as Wilson responded to the question.

The congressman first tried to ignore the coughing and mentioned attending a Nephron Pharmaceutical press conference last week which announced employee bonuses from the tax cut. However, the coughing was so noticeable that Wilson eventually acknowledged it after roughly 30 seconds, “You know, there are people who are rude but we can still persist,” he said.

Wilson’s wife Roxanne handed Robertson a cough drop but accidentally knocked over the easel displaying her husband’s legislative priorities while doing so.

While reporters asked questions of Wilson, Robertson and others interjected their own questions.

Robertson then approached reporters after the news conference and asked if they would like a response from her on Wilson’s comments. Robertson is one of two Democratic candidates running for the Republican-leaning district. She helped create the progressive organization Indivisible South Carolina last year.