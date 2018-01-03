Letting your vehicle idle unattended to warm-up illegal in South Carolina

Leaving an unattended vehicle idling to warm up is illegal in South Carolina, although the law is rarely enforced.

According to The State newspaper, the statute reads “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.”

Having a keyless remote starter will not exempt you either, because the law only addresses leaving cars unattended and does not address the fact of needing the key being in the ignition.

According to the newspaper, the law designed to protect children or the elderly from getting behind the wheel of an unattended vehicle and potentially harming someone. Law enforcement agencies also recommend against the practice to keep a vehicle from being stolen if it is idling while the doors are unlocked.