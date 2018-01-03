SC coast braces for rare winter storm

Forecasters say snow will almost certainly fall across eastern South Carolina on Wednesday, but how much and how close to the coast depends upon the movement of a low air pressure system offshore.

The National Weather Service said the system will bring precipitation to the coastline, eastern Midlands and Pee Dee regions. The expectation is that a freezing rain in the morning will turn into snowfall by midday and eventually accumulate into 1-3 inches of snow and ice along coastal cities, with the amount diminishing further inland.

“It does look like the higher snowfall amounts will be close to the coast,” NWS meteorologist James Carpenter said. “There’s a potential that further inland there could be a little bit of storm and more of a freezing rain, but this is a very complex and very complicated scenario to try and figure out.”

However, NWS forecasters say some models show an increasing possibility the storm could shift westward, potentially bringing snow even to the southeastern outskirts of Columbia. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is predicted in Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

All coastal counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday evening. Forecaster warn the frigid temperatures and likelihood of ice and snow will make travel risky for drivers not used to the conditions. The last time a Winter Storm Warning was called for the region was a 2014 storm that only brought ice and no snow.

State Department of Transportation crews are pre-treating roads and bridges to prevent freezing Wednesday, according to SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore. He said crews from the Upstate have been transferred to the coast to assist. Crews in coastal counties are giving special attention to those bridge decks which ice over first during winter weather.

The weather situation has led most schools and government facilities to close in the affected regions, although check local reports for specific shutdown information.